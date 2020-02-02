Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has announced a management shakeup. The announcement is being disputed by an executive at Braidy Industries. The boardroom drama began when Braidy said Thursday that Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard would step down from that role. The company offered no reason for the change. Bouchard disputed the announcement Friday. He says on social media that he did not authorize the company release and had not relinquished his job. The dispute comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the Kentucky project staked to millions in taxpayer money.