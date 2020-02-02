LEO Weekly staff writer targeted, vandalized as possible retaliation against news report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LEO Weekly posted a message on Facebook Sunday that one of their staff members were targeted out in a recent case of vandalism.
In the post, the newspaper said that a person or group of people vandalized a truck belonging to the parents of staff writer Danielle Grady Sunday morning. A note was also left targeting Grady as “personally responsible for any further graffiti".
Grady had written an article back in January about the Louisville government’s lackluster handling of graffiti. While no motive was given for the vandalism, the article was brought to attention by LEO Weekly as a possible reason for the vandalism.
The LEO Weekly has stated that they will not alter the work of their journalists based on the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.