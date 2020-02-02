LG&E and KU warning about scams targeting utility customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities are warning utility customers of potential scammers acting as company representatives looking to gather personal information.
Cases have been reported by LG&E about scammers contacting customers either over the phone or through a personal Facebook account. The scammer will act as a utility employee and threaten to cut off services if the customer does not cooperate with their demands of immediate payment or personal information.
Scammers have also targeted businesses with the same tactics, acting as an employee and threatening to disconnect services if payments aren’t given immediately.
LG&E and KU have posted signs of potential activity that can alert customers to a possible scam. These include:
- Threatening to disconnect services if payments are not made, usually within an hour
- Requesting for immediate payment, most often using prepaid cards, and asking for the prepaid card number. This gives the scammer instant access to funds that victims often can’t get back.
The utility company stresses that they will never call over the phone for credit or debit card numbers or personal information. They ask that law enforcement should be contacted immediately if a customer feels they have fallen victim to a scam.
For more information and details, visit LG&E-KU’s website.
