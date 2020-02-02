McMahon on fire as Cards torch Wolfpack

N.C. State: It had been a frustrating week for the Wolfpack, who followed the program's first win at Virginia since 2005 with a loss at Georgia Tech. Then came Monday's home loss to injury-depleted North Carolina, the Tar Heels' seventh straight win in Raleigh. The only positives in this one was Bryce getting back into some type of rhythm and N.C. State fighting back to cut a 17-point deficit to 56-52 midway through the second half - only to see Louisville stretch that lead back out.