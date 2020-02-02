No surprise as Lamar Jackson named NFL’s MVP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -MIAMI (AP) - Lamar Jackson has come away with the most coveted hardware at the NFL Awards presentation.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback joins Tom Brady as the only unanimous choice for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
He broke an NFL record for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards rushing, leading an offense that set a league mark with 3,296 yards on the ground.
Jackson is the first Raven to win the award and the seventh consecutive quarterback
In other league honors handed out on Saturday:
- Michael Thomas has become only the second wide receiver to win The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, joining Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice. The Saints standout caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
- New England's Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. The All-Pro made his eighth pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the league lead.
- John Harbaugh has won The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award after guiding the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record, including 12 consecutive wins to end the regular season. Harbaugh earned 27 1-2 votes, nearly double what San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan received.
- Arizona’s Kyler Murray has joined such other No. 1 overall selections as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals quarterback started all 16 games, going 5-10-1 with 20 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 544 yards rushing and four rushing TDs.
- Nick Bosa (BOH’-sah) collected 43 of 50 votes in taking The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie, and he was third in the league with 68 pressures.
