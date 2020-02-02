One killed, two injured in fatal train, car collision in Scott County

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a car versus train crash in Austin, Indiana.
Investigation by the Indiana State Police revealed the collision occurred Saturday evening around 5:00 p.m. between a northbound CSX train and a passenger car traveling westbound on Christie Road.
22-year-old Stephanie Trabue of Scottsburg was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner.
Two other passengers in the vehicle, 20-year-old Karli Rose and 17-year-old Hannah Combs, were both flown to were flown to University of Louisville Hospital. Police say they have possible life-threatening injuries.
11-year-old Olivia Girardot could see the scene from her home when she learned that Trabue, her father’s cousin, was involved.
“It was probably really scary for her. And my dad, he was really upset. My grandma, my aunt," Olivia said.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin told WAVE 3 News the vehicle was driving near a rural stop when it collided with the train. There was no bar or guard near where the collision happened.
Justin Wootsen, a resident who lives nearby the tracks, said he’s unsure how the accident occurred since the trains consistently sound their horns.
“It’s horrible, I just hate it," Wootsen said. “In the last year or so, the trains have gotten a lot faster.”
However, Wootsen said he avoids that crossing because it has no lights or signals. It’s a message he’ll pass on to his daughter when she starts driving in a few years.
“Definitely be more cautious and tell my kids make sure you look out for that train," Wootsen said.
Indiana State Police were contacted for assistance and began working Sunday morning to reconstruct the accident for further investigation.
While responding to the scene, an Austin Fire apparatus operated by firefighter Dustin Jordan was involved in a single vehicle accident. The passenger of that vehicle, Jodi Parks, received a minor injury from the collision.
The crash is still under investigation by ISP. No updates were given on the medical condition of the two injured passengers at UofL Hospital.
