Police investigating fatal shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a shooting in South Louisville that killed one person.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 1:45 a.m. on report of a shooting in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one male that had been shot inside of an apartment.
The man was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There are currently no suspects in the case. LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.