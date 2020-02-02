Rodman Legacy Foundation hosts bowling fundraiser for community basketball court renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in January, LMPD officer Lenert Elzy asked the community for help to renovate the old California Community Center basketball court.
The gym needs more than $18,000 to finish the project. After starting a fundraising campaign on Facebook, the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation stepped up to create a fundraising bowling tournament to help fund repairs.
The fundraiser Saturday at the Executive Strike and Spare, brought officers and participants together in order to help reach Elzy’s goal.
“I think all of it just kind of fit the piece of the puzzle. An LMPD officer making a difference in the Louisville community. That’s what Nick wanted. That’s what we try to fulfill in the nonprofit,” Ashley Rodman, Nick Rodman’s widow said.
The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation was a nonprofit created in honor of LMPD officer Nick Rodman, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017.
Elzy hopes that the renovations to the basketball court will serve as a safe, positive place for kids in the area.
“Giving kids somewhere positive to go after school during the summertime, not just the streets,” Elzy said.
