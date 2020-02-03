Are you the next Thundernator?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s being called an experience of a lifetime. VIP access to Kentucky Derby Festival events, free money, and launching the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks and anyone has a chance at this opportunity.
This year, the Kentucky Lottery and the Kentucky Derby Festival are combining fast fun with fast money but you need a lottery ticket to play.
With less than 80 days until Derby season, there's a hunt for the 2020 festival fanatic. Crazed Derby Festival fans, which is most of WAVE Country, have a chance to win nine Derby Festival experiences. That includes VIP treatment at the Pegasus Parade and becoming the Thunder Over Louisville Thundernator.
"As you hear the 10-9-8 and it builds all the way up until the very first firework launches they're part of that they're the ones that push that button and make that happen,” said Derby Festival C.E.O Matt Gibson.
The winner will also receive $500. To enter you need to buy a Fast Play lottery ticket and submit a winning or losing ticket on the lottery site.
You can enter into the contest until Sunday, March 15. The Thundernator will be drawn on Tuesday, March 17. You must sign in or register at kylottery.com.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.