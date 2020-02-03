Avengers and more assemble to wash windows at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children inside Norton Children’s Hospital got quite the surprise seeing their favorite superheroes wash windows Monday morning.
Iron Man, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman and more showed up with buckets of soap and water to clean the windows of the hospital and to lift the spirits of the children inside.
“They looked so happy. You could see parents light up, (the kids) light up. It’s a really really great opportunity, and it’s just so awesome to be able to give back to the kids and everybody here,” Joe Haste from Pro Clean International said. “We know what it’s like to be in here, and to have that moment, just a quick moment to escape from whatever you’re going through.”
Pro Clean International was started back in 2001 and has collaborated with Norton Children’s Hospital on previous themed window washing events.
