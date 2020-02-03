Community gathers before church torn down

CECILIA, Ky. - A historical Hardin County chapel will be torn down after it was ravaged by a fire
The Cecilian Chapel in Cecilia holds over 100 years of memories. A crowd gathered on the lawn Sunday, soaking in the long-anticipated sunshine along with the absolute devastation.
“When they told me about it, I cried of course. I was here until they closed in 2014,” longtime church pianist Margaret Carr said.
92-year-old Carr was 9-years-old when she started playing piano for the former Cecilia Methodist Church in 1937. She played until they closed their doors in 2014.
“I wanted to see the last thing that was said over it because I felt like they were going to tear it down,” Carr said.
“This church means so much to this community,” owner Anna Akin said as she fought back tears.
Akins says that's why she and her husband, Mark, bought the building in 2017 after it had been vacant for four years.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Akin said, “I don’t understand why we’re here. Why we put two and a half years into the remodel. We really felt like God sent us here to bring this church back to the community.”
The Akins say they will try and save the original stain glass windows and maybe some of the pews.
“It probably would have been more easy to accept if it was lightning, but it’s very hard to understand why someone would do this on purpose,” Akin said.
With that question still lingering, they rang the bells one last time and took a final photograph.
“It was a symbol of faith, our love for God and everybody just took to this church as a landmark. It was a true foundation for all of us.”
The state fire marshal is still trying to figure out the cause of the fire and if it was set on purpose.
