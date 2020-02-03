Disabled TARC3 customers hit by driver ‘strike’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People with disabilities who depend on special TARC3 ride services had trouble getting to work and appointments when cab drivers for a subcontractor did not show up for work.
Drivers for the zTrip cab company told WAVE 3 News on Monday they stopped picking up TARC3 customers Sunday as part of a pay dispute. They said they were being expected to take a pay cut by becoming hourly workers, but they currently make more money by being paid by the mile and using a meter.
“We don't have any insurance. We don't have any benefits, no overtime,” driver Sam Nynouain said. “We're on strike until they figure something out with us. Or, if it stays the same, we cannot afford to pay our bills with $7 an hour.”
TARC3 customer Paul Ferrara and his wife were among those depending on the TARC3 service for a ride to work Monday morning. They are both blind and have been using TARC3 for more than 15 years.
“There was no ride at all that showed up,” Paul Ferrara said, “so 30 minutes after it was supposed to show up, we called and we were told, ‘The two cab drivers that were supposed to pick you and your wife up didn't show up for work today, so you have no ride.’”
Ferrara said he and his wife normally pay $3 for each ride from TARC3, but on Monday they paid more than $20 to use a rideshare service.
TARC Spokesman Jeremy Priddy attributed the company disruptions to problems with a new contractor, MV Transportation.
“We are confident our new partner MV Transportation will resolve this matter soon,” Priddy said in a statement, “and the service provided to our customers will improve throughout the region.”
A spokesman for MV Transportation told WAVE 3 News most of the TARC3 scheduled rides involved drivers from subcontractor cab company zTrip.
“We are in close contact with that company’s leaders who have expressly informed us that there is no planned or anticipated work stoppage,” MV Transportation Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Womack said. “We have increased the number of information sessions with their drivers to ensure they understand the benefits and new pay structure. As a result, service today (Monday) is measurably better than yesterday (Sunday) and we anticipate continued improvement throughout the week.”
