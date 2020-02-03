Fired Ladybird dance coach Todd Sharp accidentally shoots self near UofL baseball event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has confirmed through various sources that a man who shot himself in the leg during a UofL Baseball event back in January was identified as former UofL dance coach Todd Sharp.
Sharp was confirmed at the Marriott Downtown on January 24th, where the UofL Baseball team was hosting their Leadoff Dinner. It was unclear if Sharp was there attending the dinner or was there for other matters.
Police reported an incident on January 24th where a man had accidentally shot himself in the calf and was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD has not confirmed the identity of the man. Other sources have reached out to WAVE 3 News confirming the man accidentally shot was Sharp.
Sharp’s attorney was reached for comment, so far no reponse has been received.
There were no charges in the incident.
