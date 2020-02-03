FORECAST: Near-record warmth today

- TODAY: Near Record High; Current record is 72° set in 1890
- TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Locally heavy rain of 1-3 inches.
- WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Wintry weather possible far north sections.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will allow for hazy sunshine at times on this Monday. It will be breezy and very warm with a near-record high of 70. The record is 72.
Light sprinkles develop this evening with a more widespread area of light rain developing overnight into sunrise Tuesday. A breezy and rainy Tuesday on tap. The highest rain chance is early in the day. Highs near 60. Another surge of rain will develop in the evening and overnight hours.
Once we move into Wednesday and Thursday, colder air will try to push in from the north allow for a wintry mix for far northern sections. Colder air moving in Friday will ensure light snow showers for all locations.
