FORECAST: Periods of rain over the next 48 hours

- Monday’s 74 degree high broke previous record set 130 years ago
- Rain totals 1 to 3 inches possible this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After reaching a record high of 74 degrees Monday, we’re in for a mild overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 50s in the city. Periods of rain can be expected.
The rain chance will continue into the morning hours making for a wet rush hour. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s for many, though 40s and 50s across part of southern Indiana looks possible. Another round of rain and thunder arrives Tuesday evening. Rain totals through Tuesday night will likely range between 1 to 2 inches for many locations. Temperatures turn much colder once this rain begins to exit, with lows in the 30s by Wednesday AM.
On Wednesday we’ll see another round of rain arrive by evening with a chance of wintry mix north of Louisville in parts of Southern Indiana. Highs will be in the 30s north of Louisville, 40s closer to the Ohio River, and 50s in Southern Kentucky.
