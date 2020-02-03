FORECAST: Periods of rain over the next 48 hours

The rain chance will continue into the morning hours making for a wet rush hour. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s for many, though 40s and 50s across part of southern Indiana looks possible. Another round of rain and thunder arrives Tuesday evening. Rain totals through Tuesday night will likely range between 1 to 2 inches for many locations. Temperatures turn much colder once this rain begins to exit, with lows in the 30s by Wednesday AM.