FORECAST: Soaking rain brings an end to record warmth

- Record high set Monday afternoon breaking a 130-year-old mark
- Rain totals 1 to 3 inches possible this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We reached a record high of 73, breaking the record previously set in 1890 of 72.
Clouds will be on the increase with rain chances going up overnight. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s.
Rain ramps up on Tuesday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy at times, so be careful on the roads. It will be breezy and mild for most. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most areas, with some 40s closer to Seymour, Indiana.
Another round of rain and thunder arrives Tuesday evening. Rain totals through Tuesday night will likely range between 1"-2" for many locations. Temperatures turn much colder once this rain begins to exit, with lows in the 30s by Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday we’ll see another round of rain arrive by evening with a chance of wintry mix north of Louisville in parts of Southern Indiana. Highs will be in the 30s north of Louisville, 40s closer to the Ohio River, and 50s in Southern Kentucky.
