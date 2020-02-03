Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points and Cameron Hunter 20 and North Dakota State pulled away from Purdue Fort Wayne late with a 71-60 win. Tyson Ward added 13 points for the Bison who remained in a first-place tie with South Dakota State. Purdue Fort Wayne led 52-45 when Dylan Carl made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6:49 to go. North Dakota State then used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes and were up 60-56 on a Hunter 3. Hunter followed with a three-point play and three foul shots to make it an eight-point lead with 71 seconds to go. Deonte Billups led the Mastodons with 15 points.