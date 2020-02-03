Rollover crash in Meade County kills one

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man has been identified as the victim of a deadly single vehicle crash that happened early Sunday.
According to the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post, the crash was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of KY 79 just inside Meade County.
Troopers say Joshua M. Marr, 29, of Brandenburg, was heading south on KY 79 when the Honda HRV he was driving left the roadway and overturned multiple times.
The accident remains under investigation by KSP.
A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Marr’s family with funeral expenses.
