Semi hauling flammable material overturns in Whitley County, area evacuated

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some homes in Whitley County had to be evacuated after a crash Monday morning.
Kentucky State Police says semi overturned off the Buck Creek Road bridge, about five miles south of Williamsburg.
KSP says the semi hauling was flammable material and ended up hanging off the bridge.
The truck driver was shaken up but not hurt.
The semi leaked some of that chemical it was hauling onto the railroad tracks under the bridge.
Four homes in the area were evacuated, but officials say the chemical hangs low to the ground, so they do not believe there is a danger for it to spread.
However, people with breathing problems should avoid the area.
We’re told Hazmat crews are on scene and the area will remain closed for several hours while they clean up the scene.
