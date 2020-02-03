SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Active week ahead with many forecast adjustments coming, so be sure to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App.
The good news is today will be the “pick of the week”. Highs nearing 70 degrees with the record high just a hair above that at 72. High clouds will likely keep us from that record today.
The rain will blossom on the radar after midnight.
TUESDAY: Rainy start to the day with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times along and south of the Ohio River. We will see it become more spotty near lunch but another batch will organize in the afternoon and push into southern KY Tuesday night. Central and southern KY will take the brunt of the higher-end rainfall totals which could already exceed 2″ by Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off with spotty drizzle/showers. We’ll need to watch our northern counties as you guys will start to drop closer to the freezing mark. Moisture will increase in the afternoon and night. Most areas will pick up just rainfall. However, we still continue to monitor are far northern/northwestern sections for anything more on the wintry side. Temperatures will HIGHLY vary with 30s far NW to near 60 in SE sections. Another 1-2″ of rain may fall across Kentucky with this wave. River and flash flooding will need to be monitored.
THURSDAY: Spotty drizzle expected. Colder air will move in by night changing any moisture to light snow showers.
FRIDAY: Light snow showers likely. Accumulations will be limited with the warm ground and light nature of the snow. We’ll watch it.
So as you can see, a busy period of weather coming our way. Stay tuned!
