SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off with spotty drizzle/showers. We’ll need to watch our northern counties as you guys will start to drop closer to the freezing mark. Moisture will increase in the afternoon and night. Most areas will pick up just rainfall. However, we still continue to monitor are far northern/northwestern sections for anything more on the wintry side. Temperatures will HIGHLY vary with 30s far NW to near 60 in SE sections. Another 1-2″ of rain may fall across Kentucky with this wave. River and flash flooding will need to be monitored.