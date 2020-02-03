17-year-old dies following train crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A 17-year-old died following a train crash in Austin.
The accident was reported on between a 2005 Nissan passenger vehicle and a CSX train on Christie Road around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to Scott County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, Stephanie Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman and Hannah Combs, 17, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Combs was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday morning, according to ISP spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls.
Huls said video of the scene showed the Nissan slowed down before entering the path of the train.
Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
