Body of missing Seymour man found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The body of a man who was reported missing from Seymour was found.
A person who was looking for arrowheads in a field in the 12000 block of North CR 1250, near Sand Creek, located the body of Kevin Lee Sheriff, 45, on Feb. 3, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff was last seen on Nov. 27, 2019. He was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2019.
Sheriff’s cause of death is under investigation.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 5.
