Cards move up to #5, Cats drop to #15 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL is riding an eight game winning streak and now the Cards are back in the top five. They check in at #5 in this weeks AP Top 25.
UofL (19-3, 10-1 ACC) is back in action on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. hosting Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky (16-5, 6-2 SEC) dropped two spots to #15 this week, after a 75-66 at Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers (19-2, 6-2) jumped six spots to #11 this week.
The Cats host Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3) Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
Baylor is still #1 and San Diego State is still the only unbeaten. The Aztecs are 23-0 and ranked #4 again this week.
Here is the Top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 -
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 -
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
