Cards remain #5, UK is #15, IU #18 in AP Women’s Top 25

Cards remain #5, UK is #15, IU #18 in AP Women’s Top 25
UofL women's head coach Jeff Walz
By Kent Taylor | February 3, 2020 at 10:33 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 10:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women remain #5 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Cards are 21-1 and 10-0 in the ACC after an 86-54 win at Notre Dame on Thursday night. They are back in action on Thursday night, hosting #17 Florida State (18-4, 7-4) in the KFC Yum! Center at 8 p.m.

UK (17-4, 6-3 SEC) dropped two spots to #15 after falling to Florida 70-62 at home on Sunday. The Cats were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard. She is sideline by a broken finger until mid-February. UK hosts Alabama (13-9, 3-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten) moved up two spots and then won 66-54 at Purdue (15-8, 6-5) on Monday night. They host #13 Maryland (18-4, 9-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

South Carolina remains #1 and the top seven are unchanged this week.

Here are the rankings, with first place votes in parentheses:

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. NC State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.