Cards remain #5, UK is #15, IU #18 in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women remain #5 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Cards are 21-1 and 10-0 in the ACC after an 86-54 win at Notre Dame on Thursday night. They are back in action on Thursday night, hosting #17 Florida State (18-4, 7-4) in the KFC Yum! Center at 8 p.m.