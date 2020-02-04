Cards remain #5, UK is #15, IU #18 in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women remain #5 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Cards are 21-1 and 10-0 in the ACC after an 86-54 win at Notre Dame on Thursday night. They are back in action on Thursday night, hosting #17 Florida State (18-4, 7-4) in the KFC Yum! Center at 8 p.m.
UK (17-4, 6-3 SEC) dropped two spots to #15 after falling to Florida 70-62 at home on Sunday. The Cats were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard. She is sideline by a broken finger until mid-February. UK hosts Alabama (13-9, 3-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten) moved up two spots and then won 66-54 at Purdue (15-8, 6-5) on Monday night. They host #13 Maryland (18-4, 9-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
South Carolina remains #1 and the top seven are unchanged this week.
Here are the rankings, with first place votes in parentheses:
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. NC State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
