Charlestown police set up Safe Exchange Zones

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Charlestown City Police Department has created a safe place for residents to exchange items that are bought or sold online or change custody of their children.
Two parking spaces at the police headquarters on Main Street have been marked as Safe Exchange Zones.
The Safe Exchange parking spaces are under video surveillance 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Video footage copies of exchanges can be requested via email, noting the appropriate date and time of the transaction by emailing online@ctownpd.com.
