Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chicks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the names of their blue penguin chicks.
The chicks are named Eclaire, Crepe, Cordon Bleu, and Mousse.
According to the zoo, they are continuing to find their water wings with swim lessons.
The chicks have been spending more and more time in the pool each day and are becoming confident swimmers, the zoo said.
According to the zoo, they will be introduced to the rest of the colony within the next few weeks and visitors will be able to see them in the new little blue penguin habitat when Roo Valley opens this summer.
