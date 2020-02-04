FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain through end of the week

- TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Locally heavy rain of 1-3 inches.
- WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Wintry weather possible in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes more widespread this morning and continues on-and-off throughout the day.
Highs warm into the 50s and low 60s today. The morning will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH.
More rain rolls in tonight, lingering into early Wednesday morning. Rain totals through tonight will range between 1 to 2 inches for many locations. Temperatures tumble into the 30s once the rain exits early tomorrow.
Wednesday features some dry time but the clouds will remain as highs reach the 30s north of Louisville, 40s closer to the Ohio River, and 50s in southern Kentucky. Another wave of rain pushes in tomorrow evening; a wintry mix remains possible in southern Indiana. Expect lows in the 30s tomorrow night.
Colder air pushes in from the north on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing for a wintry mix for parts of southern Indiana.
Cold air and lingering moisture will lead to light snow showers on Friday.
