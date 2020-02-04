FORECAST: Soggy weather at times with chilly temperatures to end the week

A wintry mix is possible by early Wednesday morning in parts of southern Indiana. A warm ground insulates the pavement, but isolated slick spots on elevated surfaces. The light wintry mix chance fades by daybreak Wednesday as we dry out for a short time. The rest of the day will be cloudy with highs ranging from the 30s in Southern Indiana to the 50s in southern Kentucky. Rain chances ramp back with Wednesday evening. Rainfall will be moderate at times. While most will see just rain through this time, a wintry mix cannot be ruled out at times in Southern Indiana.