FORECAST: Wintry mix early Wednesday for Southern Indiana

- Nearly a 40° drop from highs Monday to highs Friday
- Rain chances ramp up again late Wednesday
- A few snow showers to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers will taper off this evening and overnight with only a slight chance. A few snowflakes will mix in to our north as temperatures drop below freezing early Wednesday. Pavement temps are warmer and therefore few travel issues would be expected.
The light wintry mix chance fades by daybreak Wednesday as we dry out for a short time. The rest of the day will be cloudy with highs ranging from the 30s in Southern Indiana to 50s in southern Kentucky.
Rain chances ramp back with Wednesday evening. Rainfall will be moderate at times. While most will see just rain through this time, a wintry mix cannot be ruled out at times in southern Indiana. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40 by Thursday morning.
While most areas will see rain early on Thursday, we'll gradually transition to a wintry mix or even snow showers by evening. Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday.
We’ll watch for a quick-hitting system to arrive early Saturday. This could bring a period of light snow to the area early Saturday before temperatures are able to rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Something to watch!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.