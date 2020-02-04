Former teacher’s assistant accused of inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old

BEDFORD, Ky. (WAVE) - A former high school teacher's assistant is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Alexandra Lawhorn had her first court appearance in Trimble County Tuesday.
Lawhorn ended up in court Tuesday after two students spoke up. The students told their principal about the 23-year-old’s alleged relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Lawhorn’s court documents show that for nearly five months the former Trimble High School teacher’s assistant used illegal controlled substances with a minor and tampered with physical evidence. This became public when students started discussing her relationship with the 17-year-old around the school.
Students said Lawhorn was flirting with the underaged student and while on a school bus the 17-year-old showed other students a picture as proof of their relationship.
Lawhorn admitted she went to the teenager’s home and smoked marijuana with him and another student.
Once Lawhorn knew there was an investigation, police said she told the student to delete messages, therefore destroying evidence.
There was never a mugshot taken of Lawhorn. She was able to post the $500 bond before KSP took her picture and booked her into jail.
Lawhorn’s stepfather was a former sheriff for Trimble County.
She is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 18.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.