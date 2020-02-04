‘Gray Death’ drug mixture reaches Indiana, puts first responders at risk

“Here’s the bottom line." said Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter, “Many people become addicted to opioids from what originally started as legitimate prescribed use, while others became addicted as a result of illicit use.” Carter continued, “But addiction is addiction regardless of the path and this is not a problem we can - or should try - to arrest our way out of. And equally as troubling is the threat these substances are posing to the health and safety of public safety professionals.” Carter concluded, “We in law enforcement will continue to direct our resources toward arresting the traffickers of these illegal substances and working with prosecutors to build the strongest case possible to make the price of conviction higher than the profit from peddling death and destruction.”