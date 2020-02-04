‘I would never hurt Vince Tyra’: Former UofL Dance coach speaks out on gun firing

“Connie, I would take a polygraph then, they did not have me take one. I would take one today, tomorrow,” Sharp continued, “I do not like Vince Tyra, I cannot believe how he has handled this situation with me and other coaches, but I would never ever hurt him, I would never hurt myself or anyone else and I love my kids too much for that. I love UofL, it’s been a heartbreak for me, you know, outside of children and grandchildren, everything I loved that made me was taken from me.”