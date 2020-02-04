Interfaith groups concerned about Kentucky anti-sanctuary city bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Senate Bill 1, a proposal aiming to prevent sanctuary cities for immigrants from being established in Kentucky, is moving through the state legislature.
Two interfaith organizations, the Salaam Network and the Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice, are concerned about the bill. They held a panel discussion Monday night in Louisville to talk about its potential effects on the community.
“There's so many ripple-down effects that this is going to have,” David Horvath of the Interfaith Coalition told WAVE 3 News, “and in general, its increasing everyone's fear and discomfort. Both the folks who are different in some way because of their accent or the color of their skin, but the fear also affects the rest of the state.”
Under the proposed bill, police departments must enforce federal immigration law. The Interfaith Coalition believes immigration is a federal issue and not a state concern.
SB 1 has already passed out of committee and could get a vote in the full Senate this week.
