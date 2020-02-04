JCPS student receives mobility bike from Louisville Kiwanis Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fifth grade girl with limited mobility was surprised with a new adaptable bicycle at Churchill Park School on Tuesday.
Hilary Patel was given a specialized, adaptable bicycle by members of the Louisville Kiwanis Club that will allow her to ride more independently at home.
“Every small victory is a big victory. We are just really excited and pleased that she can have a bike of her very own to use at home and continue to help with her strength and continue to help gain function along the way," NIkki Williams, Hilary’s therapist said.
The Louisville Kiwanis Club, a group of volunteers dedicated to raising funds for projects helping children in the area, presented the bicycle to Hilary during a school presentation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.