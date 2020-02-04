Lower Kentucky gas prices helping drivers save a few bucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fill up while you can.
AAA is reporting drivers in Kentucky are paying 20 cents a gallon less than a month ago.
At the Louisville Thorntons located on South 1st Street and East Broadway in Downtown Louisville on Monday, the price of unleaded gas was $2.59 a gallon.
The national average gas price per gallon is currently $2.47. However, AAA reports Kentucky’s average price is lower at $2.24. Indiana’s average gas price is $2.32.
