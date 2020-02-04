Man charged in catalytic converter thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a repair shop.
Officers were called to D&S Auto after a catalytic converter was sawed off a Honda Accord, according to an arrest slip. The suspect’s vehicle was caught on surveillance video.
Police located Admir Memic, 27, inside the suspected vehicle at the Kroger on Breckinridge Lane.
Officer said Memic said he was involved in the D&S Auto theft and the theft of two catalytic converters at other locations.
Police also said Memic was in possession of a stolen license plate.
Memic was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Feb. 3 and charged with receiving stolen property and theft or distribution of parts from a vehicle.
