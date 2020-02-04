Paoli Peaks closing again due to warm weather

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - Paoli Peaks has announced it will be closing down and suspending operations once again due to warm weather and rain.
The ski resort announced on Facebook Monday evening that operations will be suspended starting Tuesday, and it is unknown when the resort will reopen for the season.
Paoli Peaks had begun making snow and reopened on January 22nd after closing back in December. Warmer weather prevented the resort from making a fresh snow base to continue regular operations.
Updates will be given by Paoli Peaks on their Snow Report, which can be seen on their website.
