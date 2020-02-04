One injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting reported in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in around 4:45 p.m. on a shooting in the area of the 200 block of South 25th Street.
LMPD said that once officers arrived, they found one male victim that had been shot, suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg.
The victim was transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
