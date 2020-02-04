2,000-pound great white shark pings 100 miles from Panama City Beach in Florida

(WAVE) – A great white shark weighing more than 2,000 pounds pinged about 100 miles off the coast of Northwest Florida, south of Panama City Beach.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports the research nonprofit group OCEARCH has been tracking 11 great white sharks, including the 2,076 massive shark the group named Unama’ki, since the fall of 2019.
The sharks were tagged in Nova Scotia.
The OCEARCH website shows Unama’ki was tagged at 15 feet, 5 inches long. She has since traveled more than 2,000 miles.
OCEARCH is reportedly tracking the sharks to gain insight into their breeding habits.
“As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery,” OCEARCH said.
At least two other sharks the group is tracking weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
