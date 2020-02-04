South 4th Street businesses collecting personal items during Galentine’s donation drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses located on South 4th Street will be hosting a donation drive the week before Valentine’s Day giving back to women in need.
The Galentine’s Donation Drive, starting Friday, February 7, will have participating retail stores located on South 4th Street between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Broadway collecting clothing, personal care and feminine hygiene products benefiting the Volunteers of America. Donations will be accepted through February 14.
“In our expression of Galentine’s Day we are pleased to give back to women in need,” said Mary Levinsky, owner of Block Party Handmade Boutique. “In this unique urban district, we have a history of supporting one another and we are excited to support our neighbor, Volunteers of America, on this initiative.”
Stores participating in the drive will offer discounts or chances to receive gifts in exchange for their donations.
