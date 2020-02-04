Suspected burglar held at gunpoint by homeowners until police arrive in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - A burglary suspect has been arrested after attempting to break into a home Sunday night in Clay County.
34-year-old Johnathan Sizemore was arrested on charges of burglary and public intoxication.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a home around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night on Paces Creek Road.
Our sister station WKYT reported the homeowners called the police letting them know they were holding Sizemore at gunpoint after catching him on their property burglarizing their outbuilding. The homeowners continued to hold Sizemore at gunpoint until officers arrived.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Sizemore showed signs of intoxication and later admitted to police he was taking meth.
Sizemore was arrested and booked at the Clay County Detention Center. His court date has not yet been set.
