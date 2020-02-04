TARC works to restore vital service to disabled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A taxi driver strike against the zTrip Taxi company continued to bring disruptions to TARC3 services Tuesday.
Drivers who did not show up for work in a wage dispute resulted in an unknown number of people with disabilities unable to get rides they needed Sunday and Monday.
Some missed work or appointments. Others were stranded without a ride home.
“When you realize that you’re in a stressful situation and there’s nothing that you can do to change it, that’s called desperation,” TARC3 customer Shedrick Jones said.
Jones is the regional head of NABVETS, the National Association for Black Veterans. He said he was stranded for six-and-a-half hours at the VA Monday when his ride home did not show.
“You just have a lot of uncomfortable situations when you can't get to facilities and relieve yourself, what have you,” Jones said. “All of that comes into play.”
TARC released a statement describing the problem as a communication and labor issue.
More phone lines will be staffed to help with customer problems. And more drivers will be hired to replace the striking drivers.
The TARC statement said, “To address the immediate concern of shortages, drivers are being brought in from different markets to assist in the scheduled pickups. These drivers are highly qualified and have experience with paratransit. Locally, TARC is working with The Louisville Urban League to hire additional experienced drivers who can assist in the short and long term.”
