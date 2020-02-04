UofL athletic director to staff: Call 911 if Todd Sharp is seen on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has confirmed through various law enforcement sources that a man who shot himself in the leg during a UofL Baseball event back in January was identified as former University of Louisville Ladybirds dance coach Todd Sharp.
Sharp was confirmed at the Marriott Downtown on January 24th, where the UofL Baseball team was hosting their Leadoff Dinner. It was unclear if Sharp was there attending the dinner or was there for other matters.
Police reported an incident on January 24th where a man had accidentally shot himself in the calf and was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In a letter from UofL Athletic Director Vinca Tyra, he states the shooting involving Sharp has led to increased security at UofL Athletic offices. It reads in part:
“Earlier today, the university issued a persona-non-grata notice for former head dance coach Todd Sharp, prohibiting him from attending public and private university-related events, whether on or off campus, or from visiting our offices. Should you spot Mr. Sharp on or around campus, please immediately contact 9-1-1.”
Sharp, the former coach for the UofL Ladybirds dance team that was featured on the Lifetime reality TV show “So Sharp”, was dismissed from UofL back in December of 2018 after a review of the Cheer and Dance program. The review uncovered “substantial evidence” that Sharp had diverted funds from athletic accounts for personal gain.
University police have launched a criminal investigation, but Sharp has not been charged.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Sharp’s attorney was reached for comment regarding the shooting, but so far no response has been received. However, Sharp wrote on his Twitter page, “FAKE news instigated by a FAKE A-D and his corrupt administration. It’s time for the fans and public to hear the truth. Silent no more - stay tuned.”
There were no charges in the shooting incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.