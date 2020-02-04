UPS helping those affected by coronavirus outbreak in China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UPS coordinated a special flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Shanghai, China to help in the coronavirus relief effort overseas.
The delivery contained masks, surgical gloves, and suits for people to wear in Wuhan, where the virus originated. The supplies were trucked to the affected area.
“It's really important that UPS serves the community where it operates,” Jim Mayer, the UPS public relations manager, told WAVE 3 News. “It's Louisville, Kentucky. It's also Wuhan, China. These kinds of public-private partnerships are really important in containing the spread of the virus.”
The flight was coordinated through the Red Cross Society of China.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.