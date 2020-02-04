Violent outbursts from homeless prompting changes at LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Violent outbursts over the past several days have prompted immediate changes at the Louisville Metro Detention Center.
While it is often corrections officers in danger at LMDC, it's not inmates that have been threatening them as of late. Daniel Johnson, FOP President of Louisville Corrections Lodge #77, said the exit lobby off Liberty Street has become increasingly dangerous over the last few months.
He said homeless people seeking refuge in the space are becoming combative when they are told or forced to leave.
"They would use it as a restroom," Johnson told WAVE 3 News. "They would camp out in there sometimes. They would start fights with one and another. It started becoming an issue."
The exit lobby is a place where people can get updates about who is being held at LMDC and send money to inmates.
Johnson said officers have tried to work with homeless shelters to transport people from their lobby, but many of them won’t take in the people who are causing issues.
Now, LMDC workers are being forced to institute a different policy.
"Running them out and cleaning up the mess," Johnson said. "Running them out and cleaning up the mess. We've reached the point, now, to where it’s starting to escalate further."
Blood was visible in booking photos after two recent incidents.
On Monday, a man, who an LMDC report states visits daily, was injured as he resisted being restrained after being asked to leave but not complying.
Sunday, though, Johnson said more issues came to a head.
"One of my members was attacked by a homeless person with a box cutter as they were trying to get him to exit the lobby," Johnson said.
Johnson said the union has requested changes, including a lock on the exit lobby door, an intercom system and 24/7 staffing to prevent unwanted entrants.
Johnson said the changes are needed to keep his members, and everyone else, safe.
"Whether it’s putting money on somebody's books, asking questions or things of that nature, it could've been one of them attacked," Johnson said.
Union leaders said the changes could be in place in as soon as a week.
