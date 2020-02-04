Widower searching for justice in wife’s case against local jewelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wounds are still fresh for Eric Shrader.
“They took advantage of a person in their most vulnerable situation that they could be in," Shrader said. "She was dying.”
His wife, Jo Lynn Baker, was diagnosed with cancer years ago. Looking to pay for treatment, she turned to Lee and Scott Davis, the owners of Seng Jewelers.
“My wife had done business with them for many years and she just thought highly of them,” Shrader said.
In December of 2016, Baker pawned her $54,000 Harry Winston ring. Shrader told WAVE 3 News his wife neither received payment nor got the ring back.
“She gave it to them and trusted them and they played her,” Shrader said. “They were waiting for her to die.”
Baker died in November of 2019, but not before the Davises were indicted in September. Last Thursday. the men pleaded guilty to theft charges. A judge gave them two years of diversion, which is similar to probation. The judge also ordered them to pay Shrader $40,000 by March 24.
If the business owners fail to make the payment, they could serve time in prison.
Shrader told WAVE 3 News that punishment isn’t enough.
“Basically, they have committed a crime," Shrader said. "They got a $54,000 ring and only had to pay back $40,000. So to me, it seems like crime pays.”
Shrader isn’t giving up hope, though. On Monday, he appeared in court with his attorney, John Spalding, to ask a judge for a civil trial.
“They thought it was just going to go away," Shrader said. "And I can tell you this, they’re mistaken if they think this is going to go away.”
The two sides will be back in court on March 24.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.