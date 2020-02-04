Zumba instructor urges women to be inspired by Super Bowl halftime performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Whether seen on TV Sunday night or streamed again on social media, it’s the performance being talked about around the world; tons of people have an opinion on the Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
If you liked their dance moves and singing or not, there is one thing many can agree on: how amazing both women look.
Shakira is 43 and Jennifer Lopez is 50!
“If you can do something like that at that age, you should pat yourself on the back,” Glenda Rivera of GR Fitness told WAVE 3 News.
Rivera is a Zumba dance instructor and Puerto Rican. She said it was inspiring to see two Latina women performing together on such a massive stage, and she feels connected to them through her background and dancing during Zumba.
"It makes you feel free," Rivera said. "It's a total body workout."
Rivera says people underestimate what it takes to perform like Shakira and J.Lo.
“It requires mental strength, endurance, stamina, confidence,” Rivera said.
It's taken Rivera years to gain the confidence she has. Her fitness journey started when she was 25, and she's 45 now.
"Whoa, I feel much better right now," Rivera said. "I'm mentally stronger."
Some of that strength comes from helping others. Her students are diverse.
"From 18 to 90, I have all ages," Rivera said. "A lot of people feel if you are older there are certain things you can't do, and I completely disagree with that."
One of Rivera's role models is Ernestine Shepherd, a bodybuilder who is 83.
"She started in her 50’s," Rivera said.
Rivera says what she hopes people take away from the Super Bowl halftime performance is that age should never hold you back.
“You are never too old to begin again,” Rivera said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.