Bill to require armed officers in Ky. schools one vote away from clearing legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A bill that would require armed police officers in Kentucky schools is one vote away from clearing the legislature.
The bill passed the House Education Committee on Tuesday, but some Louisville lawmakers argued local school districts should decide on guns on campus.
The state mandate would require police officers to be armed when assigned to schools.
It’s a debate happening within the Jefferson County School District right now as it creates its own security force.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.