Charlestown Safe Exchange Zone set up at police department

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – There's a new spot in Charlestown where people can safely make transactions or make child custody exchanges.
The Safe Exchange Zone is an area in the parking lot at the Charlestown Police Department that is under 24-hour surveillance. It was something the department wanted to get done with Mayor Treva Hodges, who was recently elected.
Hodges wanted to work with police to provide an area for child custody exchanges.
"As a person who lives in a blended family, I understand the nuances that go along with that,” Hodges told WAVE 3 News. “Any time you're talking about relationships that have ended between parents, there's always a potential for conflict."
Hodges said the safe zone adds a level of accountability to split parenting.
"It kind of deters any hostile situations that could occur and that makes it better for the kids,” she added. “It makes it better for the parents that are involved."
Charlestown resident Austin Keith agrees with the mayor.
"I know a lot of people that have to do these custody exchange,” Keith said, “and they'll do them in places like churches or other safe places, or so you would assume would be safe, so I like the fact that Charlestown has done that."
Although it isn’t a new concept, the Safe Exchange Zone is still new to Charlestown, and residents are urged to call police if there are issues while utilizing it.
