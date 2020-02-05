FORECAST: Mainly dry start Thursday before snow showers end the day

- FLOOD WATCH: Green, Taylor, Adair, Marion Counties (KY) until 7 a.m. Thursday
- ALERT DAY: Friday with light snow and a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries or light snow showers will continue into Thursday morning. Lows dip into the lower to mid-30s. Cloudy skies will win again. While there is a slight chance for morning sprinkles and flurries we’ll see a better chance for snow showers by Thursday evening. Snow showers will begin to rotate in from the north after dark. Snow showers will continue Thursday night and into the early part of Friday.
With temperatures dipping below freezing there may be a few travel issues on untreated roads Friday morning. ALERT DAY with snow showers early and some accumulation possible, especially east. Slick spots will be possible with temperatures below freezing early in the day. Highs in the 30s. Totals for most less than one inch, and in the eastern parts of area 1 to 2 inches.
We’ll watch for another quick-hitting clipper arriving early Saturday. This could bring a period of light snow to the area early Saturday before temperatures are able to rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Something to watch!
